Check Your Credit Card If You've Used it at Walmart in Manchester, NH Recently

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating after a credit card skimming device was found in a Walmart register.

Police said they responded to a Walmart on Gold Street Wednesday regarding potential credit card fraud. Officials said that a loss prevention employee saw a man through surveillance video placing a skimmer on the register back on March 16.

These types of devices read card information, allowing thieves to steal and use your account information without having the physical card.

Manchester police are urging anyone that shopped at this Walmart between March 16, 2022, and March 23, 2022, to double check their bank accounts for any potential fraudulent activity.

Officials are looking for a person of interest in the case. The man was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, green puffy jacket, blue baseball cap, and a black mask. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-668-8711.