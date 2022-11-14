Local

New Hampshire

Child Violently Grabbed By Unknown Man While Walking on Goffstown Trail: Police

Goffstown police say the girl is safe

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police in Goffstown, New Hampshire, have alerted the community after a child was violently grabbed by an unknown man while walking on a trail Monday evening.

According to police, the girl was walking around 7 p.m. on the rail trail in the area of Factory Street when the incident occurred. She is safe, police added.

Multiple officers responded to the scene and searched the area but were unable to find anyone.

The man involved is described as approximately 6’2” tall with a muscular build and darker skin complexion, police said. He is believed to be in his mid 30s and was wearing jeans with a black jacket or hooded sweatshirt.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Goffstown Police Department at 603-497-4858.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireGoffstownGoffstown police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us