Cloudy, Cooler Weather With a Chance of Showers Friday into Saturday

The clouds have rolled in and will stick around for today. There may be a couple breaks in the clouds, but otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs will be cooler and the humidity is low again.

Highs will be in the 70s at the coast thanks to an onshore flow, and around 80 inland. A few showers are possible, especially across southeastern New England, but it won't be a washout. The shower and storm chance remains overnight, otherwise patchy fog and lows in the 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Saturday brings us scattered showers and storms for the morning, then a couple pop up showers in the afternoon, but mostly drying off. Highs will again be in the 70s and cooler at the coast with partly sunny skies.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend as we dry off and the sunshine returns. Our high temperatures soar into the mid and upper 80s as our wind changes more from the south and the humidity increases a tad.

Next week we are tracking our next potential heat wave as highs are forecast to be in the low 90s Monday through Wednesday. The humidity also will be high so heat index values reach the mid 90s, at least. We stay relatively dry during the heatwave, but a pop up storm is possible Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon.

More widespread rain and storms are likely Wednesday into the end of next week. Cooler temps are expected by the following weekend and high pressure positions itself to our north.