Cohasset Man Involved in Alleged Attempted Police Department Break-in, Standoff Due in Court

A Massachusetts man accused of attempting to break into a local police station, sparking an hours long standoff, is expected to face a judge on Monday.

Brien Buckley, 35, of Cohasset, is facing multiple charges including assault, resisting arrest, property damage and child endangerment. He is being held without bail.

Cohasset Police say Buckley tried to force himself into the town's police station with a chainsaw on Sunday. After fleeing the police station, Buckley barricaded himself in his home for hours with his two young children.

Police said they entered the home to arrest Buckley after hours of talking with him outside. Police used a taser on Buckley to arrest him, and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said the Buckley's children weren't harmed, and were reunited with their mother.

Cohasset Police Chief Bill Quigley said that earlier on Sunday, the man drove onto the police station's lawn with a running chainsaw, attempting to cut through the lobby's security door.

Quigley said a civilian desk attendant in the lobby barricaded herself, escaped to another room and hit a button that triggered an emergency response. The attendant was not injured.

After police were brought to the lobby, the man fled to his home on Cushing Street, where he stayed for hours with his two children under the ages of five, said Quigley.

After Buckley fled the station, police issued a shelter-in-place order on Sunday at 3:40 p.m. to residents living within a quarter of a mile of Norfolk Road and Cushing Road.

Chief Quigley said that negotiators had been trying to get Buckley to leave the house peacefully, talking with him outside of a window on the second floor of his house. Police said that at times, the man tossed items from inside his house out his window.

Police say they grew more concerned for the wellbeing of the man's children who were locked inside with him. After the police hadn't seen or heard from the two children under the age of five for more than an hour and a half, they made the decision to force themselves inside the man's house.

Police say the man resisted arrest, which prompted them to use a taser. The man was taken to the hospital for injuries from the taser, but police said they also wanted him evaluated for any underlying mental health issues.

Three to four dozen police officers were at the scene. Police were unsure at the time whether Buckley had any other weapons on him.

According to police, Buckley has a criminal record, but this is the first time he's tried to enter the police station.