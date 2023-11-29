Community attends vigils in honor of Palestinian students shot in Burlington

People across Vermont attended vigils in Burlington on Tuesday after three Palestinian students were injured in a shooting during the weekend.

One took place at the top of Church Street, while another one happened outside the Burlington School District offices, according to WPTZ.

People were processing this type of attack happening in their own backyard during the events.

“I think people are appalled that this happened," said Miro Weinburger, the Mayor of Burlington, to WPTZ.

Weinberger added that these kind of events show support for the young men and will help everyone move ahead.

One of the three students was released on Monday from UVM Medical Center.

Jason Eaton, the man accused of the shooting, is expected back in court.