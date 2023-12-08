Controversial banner flies over Harvard amid criticism of school

A small plane towing a controversial sign flew over Harvard University's campus Thursday amid ongoing criticism of the school's response to antisemitism.

Photos show the banner includes a Palestinian flag and the phrase "Harvard hates Jews."

Many students are still questioning what exactly the banner means, with the inflammatory message being described as both frustrating and confusing. The anonymous group claiming responsibility is identifying themselves as a group of Jewish students on campus, but that may not be the case.

Courtesy A photo of the banner seen over Harvard University's campus

"My first gut reaction was 'What is this?' I didn't even, at first, really understand what it was trying to get at," said one first-year Jewish Harvard student, who asked NBC10 Boston to hide her identity for safety reasons.

The student says there are problems that need to be addressed at the Ivy League school, but that this was not the way to do it.

The Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee also condemned the message.

"We reject the racist weaponization of the Palestinian flag to create hate and fear on Harvard's campus, and are disgusted by this antisemitic attempt to target our Jewish community members as they prepare for the first night of Hanukkah," the pro-Palestinian organization said in a statement.

A group claiming to represent Jewish students took credit for the banner. But NBC10 Boston tracked down the Rhode Island banner company hired to fly it.

Mark Simmons, owner of Simmons Aviation, said the banner was flown "for the Jewish students of Harvard," but that "it didn't come from inside the walls of Harvard."

The incident comes as a U.S. House investigation is launched into Harvard and other schools regarding administrations' handling of antisemitism.

"I am unfortunately very disappointed in how Harvard leaders have responded," said student Maya Flores. "I think that the first step for the administration is honestly just supporting all of the students on campus and making sure that everyone here feels safe."

NBC10 Boston reached out to Harvard University for the school's reaction to the banner, but it did not respond Thursday.

The superintendent of schools in Brookline, Massachusetts, said in a message to the school community that some students in town saw the banner during recess.

"Several of our schools had students at recess during that time, some of whom reported this sighting to staff. Some students were upset and were able to connect with counselors and/or support staff," Superintendent Linus Guillory said in a statement. "If any of your children need additional support, please connect the students to one of the many support staff or school administrators."