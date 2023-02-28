Local

winter weather

Crews Work Mass. Roads, Highways as Snow Falls During Commuting Hours

The brunt of the storm comes during the hours that many people will be trying to get to work

By Matt Fortin

As snow falls across New England on Tuesday morning, crews have been working overnight to keep roads as safe as possible for drivers.

MassDOT said just before 4 a.m. that it had nearly 1,800 pieces of equipment deployed in response to the winter storm. A speed restriction was put in place on the Massachusetts Turnpike from the New York border to Palmer, and no tandems nor special permit vehicles were being allowed, due to the weather.

The main problem areas on the roads on Tuesday morning were south of Boston.

Around 5:30 a.m., there were two crashes being reported on I-495 north in Middleboro, and another on Route 24 north in Taunton.

There were also multiple spin outs in the Foxboro and Mansfield area.

In Worcester, plows, salters and sanders were seen treating the main roads, but side roads remained slick.

