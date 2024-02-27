Deadly I-95 shooting: New video shows suspect car as hunt for gunman continues

New video has surfaced of a car suspected of being involved in the still-unsolved deadly shooting on Interstate 95 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, earlier this month, and officials are asking for the public's tracking the car down.

The car, possibly a modified Hyundai Sonata, can be seen in the new video, released Tuesday by state police and the Norfolk District Attorney's Office, speeding in the right lane of the highway moments after the shooting is believed to have taken place.

Authorities have previously said that the driver of a dark-colored sedan traveling south on I-95 just before 10 p.m. Saturday fired multiple rounds into a black Mercedes, killing 37-year-old Justin Parker. Parker's car then hit a silver Lexus SUV, which crashed into the woods. He was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he died; the family in the SUV survive.

Authorities had asked the public for help finding dashcam footage as they searched for the gunman.

Police are looking for dashcam video as they investigate the shooting death of a driver on the highway this weekend.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.