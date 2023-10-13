Boston

Dorchester shooting leaves person with life-threatening injuries

Boston police closed off an area around an intersection as they investigated what happened on Corona Street

Police at the scene of a serious shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A person was seriously wounded in a daytime shooting in Dorchester on Friday, Boston police said.

The wounded person was rushed from Corona Street near Geneva Avenue to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. They didn't immediately share more information on the shooting, including whether any suspects had been identified.

Police closed off an area around an intersection as they investigated what happened.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

