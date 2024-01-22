Driver dies when SUV crashes off Maine road

A man died when his SUV crashed in the Maine Highlands over the weekend, police said Monday.

Cory Macdonald's Jeep Wrangler was discovered off Lagrange Road in Howland just before 8 p.m. Saturday, state police said. It had smashed into several trees and ended up on its side.

Macdonald, a 44-year-old from Shapleigh, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Jeep was believed to have been speeding when it failed to navigate a corner on Lagrange Road, and Macdonald is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol, police said.

The investigation continued as of Monday afternoon.