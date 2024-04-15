Patrick Clancy runs marathon for 3 slain kids: ‘With Cora, Dawson, and Callan in spirit'

A man at the center of one of Massachusetts' most tragic criminal cases is running the Boston Marathon on Monday in tribute to his three slain children and to raise money for the hospital that, as he put it, gave him "a little more time with" his baby boy.

Patrick Clancy's three children, 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, and 8-month-old Callan Clancy, were killed by his wife — their mother — early last year at their home in Duxbury. Lindsay Clancy's murder trial is still pending; she's pleaded not guilty to the charges and has remained hospitalized.

Days after the killings, Patrick Clancy released a statement, his first time publicly addressing what happened to his family, but has largely kept his grief private.

Patrick Clancy is speaking out for the first time, one day after it was announced his baby had succumbed to his injuries, and several days after his other two children died, allegedly at the hands of their mother in their Duxbury, Massachusetts, home.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

But he announced that he'd be running the marathon on Boston Children's Hospital's Miles for Miracles team.

"Callan spent his last moments in my arms before he passed at Boston Children’s Hospital. Although I wished so badly for a different outcome, I was overwhelmed by the compassion and professionalism of the doctors and nurses in the ICU. They gave me a little more time with my boy and I’ll forever be grateful for that," he said in a statement on a fundraising page.

He posted an update on the weekend of the race, calling the messages and donations he'd received immensely heartening ahead of the "special day."

Clancy signed the update, "With Cora, Dawson, and Callan in spirit, see you at the finish line."

He ran the 26.2 miles in just under 4 hours, and raised tens of thousands of dollars. In fact, Clancy had aimed to bring in $65,000 but ended up bringing in over $73,000 by Monday afternoon.