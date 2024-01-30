Girl, 14, stabbed at high school in Dorchester, police say

A 14-year-old girl was stabbed at a high school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The stabbing happened at just before 11 a.m. at Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Washington Street, Boston police said, and prompted a lockdown that lasted for about 35 minutes.

A 15-year-old was arrested, and a knife was recovered, according to police.

The 14-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

After the incident, school resumed normal operations, police said, and letters will be sent to parents.

The stabbing remains under investigation.