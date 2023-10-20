Holbrook Public Works superintendent suspended amid domestic assault allegations

The head of the Public Works Department in Holbrook, Massachusetts, has been suspended, and it comes as he is facing domestic violence charges.

Keith Nastasia, who is the superintendent of the Holbrook Public Works Department, was arrested for an assault in a domestic case earlier this week in Weymouth. Nastasia is already the focus of a town investigation involving possible double dipping. Records show he was working for MassDOT and the town at the same time and it appears at times his work hours may have overlapped. Nastasia has refused to comment on the work allegations.

Now, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office, Nastasia is facing a charge of assault and battery with strangulation. He was arraigned In Quincy District Court and released on bail with a restraining order in place which he allegedly violated the next day. Prosecutors asked to have his bail revoked to have him held but the judge denied that request. Nastasia entered not guilty pleas.

Nastasia told us he is in the middle of a divorce and that he was the victim in this case.

His attorney, William Phelan, said, “Mr Nastasia maintains his complete innocence regarding the allegations made against him.”

Town officials say Nastasia is supposed to notify them of any issue like this as part of his contract but they say they were never notified.

