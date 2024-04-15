How much do the 2024 Boston Marathon winners make?

Winning the Boston Marathon is one of the biggest honors in all of sports — and it's a huge payday, too.

There's more than $1 million up for grabs for the winners of the 128th running of the prestigious race.

The men and women competing in the Open, Wheelchair and Masters divisions will split a purse with a grand total value of $1,137,500, if someone claims the $50,000 course records in the open and wheelchair divisions. And there are $11,000 in prizes available for each of the seven para divisions as well.

The man and woman who win the open division will be awarded $150,000, while the top finishers in the wheelchair division get $40,000. First place of the masters will take home $5,000, and the para winners in each division will go home with $2,500.

Top finishers have received more than $20 million in prize money and course-record bonuses over the past several decades.

The event was also the first to award prize purse for athletes with upper limb, lower limb and visual impairments.

Click here for a complete breakdown of how Boston Marathon prize money will be distributed to winners — coming in second place is still quite the payday!