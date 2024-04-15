Runner with cystic fibrosis not letting anything slow her down

A 22-year-old Boston College graduate with cystic fibrosis is running in this year's Boston Marathon.

Her name is Cate Cheevers and she'll be one of Mass General health's runners.

Cheevers and Sarah Stevens are two best friends that now, a year after college graduation, find themselves preparing for their biggest test yet: running Boston.

So far, they have raised nearly $30,000 for the marathon registration despite only needing $230.

The remaining money will go to cystic fibrosis research, as the race now is to find a cure.