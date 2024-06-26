Maine

Knife-wielding man arrested for chasing children through Shaw's parking lot in Maine

Curtis Crawford, 54, who is homeless, was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and criminal trespass

By Marc Fortier

A man is facing multiple charges after police say he chased children through the parking lot of a Shaw's grocery store in Portland, Maine, with a knife on Tuesday night.

Portland police said they responded at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday to multiple reports of a man chasing children through the Shaw's parking lot on Auburn Avenue with a knife. They said Shaw's employees had sheltered the children in the store and locked the doors, keeping them safe until officers arrived.

Upon arrival, officers said they took 54-year-old Curtis Crawford, who is homeless, into custody. He was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and criminal trespass.

Investigators are asking anyone with information that might assist them to call 207-874-8575. You can also text PPDME and your message to 847411.

