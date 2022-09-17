Last Sunday of Summer Will Be Breezy and Warm

We saw a fantastic day across the region Saturday with highs in the 60s and 70s! We’re in store for a quiet and pleasant evening with southerly winds increasing which will keep temperatures from dropping off too much.

Overnight, clouds will be on the increase as a cold front slowly moves through northern New England. Most of the region will remain on the dry side, except northern Maine where we’ll be dealing with scattered showers with a few embedded thunderstorms.

Lows Saturday won’t be nearly as chilly as Friday night -- upper 50s to low 60s south, 50s north, and a few 40s in far northern Maine.

The last Sunday of summer will feature warm temperatures across much of the region with highs reaching the low to mid 80s, the only exception will be northern Vermont and New Hampshire, and Maine where we’ll see more in the way of clouds as the cold front slowly passes through along with scattered showers and storms. Highs there will be in the 60s.

The frontal boundary will slowly move through the region Sunday afternoon into Sunday night increasing the chance for showers across central and southern New England as it does so.

The new work week starts off cooler with more showers focusing on northern and central areas early in the day and pushing southward during the afternoon and continuing into Monday night before exiting early Tuesday.

Wednesday looks mostly dry and seasonable but more showers and storms are in the forecast Thursday as another cold front pushes through the region in time for the first day of Fall. Thereafter, it looks like we could see some of the coolest temperatures of the season!