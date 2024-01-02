Lowell woman caught on video beating her dog faces animal cruelty charges

It was a disturbing act of animal cruelty, caught on camera. On Tuesday, a woman faced a judge after police said she admitted to kicking her dog multiple times in Lowell, Massachusetts.

There are cameras all over the apartment building where the incident occurred, but if it weren't for a car crash that forced the property manager to go through the footage, this case of animal abuse might have gone unnoticed.

It's enough to bring neigbors in Lowell to tears. The video is so disturbing that NBC10 Boston decided to pause it before it shows the woman kicking a dog multiple times. She's also seen on camera throwing the dog into an apartment on Westford Street.

"I can't see how somebody could do something so cruel like that," said Ann Isler, a neighbor who came to court on Tuesday to see the outcome of the case. "I know to some people it's just an animal, but it's more than that to me."

“It breaks my heart that I see someone treat a living thing like that. It’s awful to see someone act like that,” neighbor Darren Zenga added.

Kimberly Hernandez, 30, faced a judge on two counts of animal cruelty on Tuesday. Police said she turned herself in and admitted to abusing her dog, Rex. She didn't say much in court, other than to inform the judge that she would be hiring her own attorney.

Prosecutors said Hernandez told police she'd been drinking on Sunday night when she took her anger out on the dog after it ruined some papers in her car. They said investigating officers did note that Hernandez became emotional after seeing the footage.

Police only came across the video footage of the incident while looking over surveillance video following a car crash in the area.

"That's how they actually found this," said Isler. "They wouldn't have even known!"

In addition to paying $5,000 bail, Hernandez was ordered to have no unsupervised contact with animals and surrender all pets, including Rex, who is now in the custody of animal control. Hernandez is due back in court next month.

"I'm happy about that -- very much so," Isler said. "Am I happy she's walking out a free woman right now? Absolutely not. That poor little dog didn't stand a chance. That was not acceptable."