Homemade explosive discovered in Maine driveway

An investigation into the discovered homemade explosive is ongoing

By William Reed

A Maine homeowner called police after finding a homemade explosive in his driveway , according to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s office.

It happened on Tabor Road in Woodland, Maine, which is a town approximately 60 miles north of Houlton.

The Maine State Police Bomb Unit responded and rendered the device safe. No one was hurt.

Investigators with the Houlton fire barracks are conducting an ongoing investigation, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. More details were not immediately available.

