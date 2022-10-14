Wind Gusts Cause Thousands of Power Outages in Maine

The gusty winds that howled across New England overnight caused thousands of power outages in Maine.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, Central Maine Power reported 3,500 outages. The company had already restored over 21,000 from overnight.

The utility company has 175 internal line workers making repairs, joined by 180 contractor resources and 105 tree crews, a news release said.

"Our crews were out on the system before the sun came up this morning to begin power restoration," senior director of electric operations for CMP Kerri Therriault said in a news release. "We expect the number of outages will fluctuate today as the winds stay with us, diminishing at the end of the day, and the crews will stay on the job until every outage is restored."

Crews prioritize areas around hospitals and other critical care facilities.