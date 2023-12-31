MANCHESTER

Man arrested after woman shot to death in Manchester, NH

Tyler Cook, 26, of Manchester, New Hampshire, is charged with manslaughter after allegedly shooting 26-year-old Sophia Bonfiglio at an Amherst Street apartment

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

A woman died after being shot Sunday afternoon in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Police say they responded to an Amherst Street apartment around 2 p.m. to find 26-year-old Sophia Bonfiglio with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Elliot Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 4:30 p.m.

Tyler Cook, a 26-year-old man police say is another resident of the apartment, was arrested on a manslaughter charge.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on Bonfiglio Tuesday, police say.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Cook is due to be arraigned Tuesday at Hillsborough County Superior Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

This article tagged under:

MANCHESTER
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us