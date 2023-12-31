Man arrested after woman shot to death in Manchester, NH

A woman died after being shot Sunday afternoon in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Police say they responded to an Amherst Street apartment around 2 p.m. to find 26-year-old Sophia Bonfiglio with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Elliot Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 4:30 p.m.

Tyler Cook, a 26-year-old man police say is another resident of the apartment, was arrested on a manslaughter charge.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on Bonfiglio Tuesday, police say.

Cook is due to be arraigned Tuesday at Hillsborough County Superior Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.