Man arrested in stabbing at Roxbury shelter

By Laney Broussard

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another person at a shelter for unhoused people in Roxbury on Saturday, Boston police said.

Alexander Aulet, 40, was arrested on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after the incident was reported about 9:44 p.m. Saturday night at the Southampton Street Shelter, police said.

The victim was wounded in the shoulder and lower back but is expected to survive, according to Boston police.

Aulet is due to face the charge at Roxbury District Court. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

