Man dies in tent fire in New Hampshire

Wayne Miller, 67, died of smoke inhalation, according to the New Hampshire Medical Examiner's Office

Fire-Generic8
FILE

A man has died after a tent fire in Gilford, New Hampshire, Friday.

Wayne Miller, 67, died after a fire in a tent on a property on Lisbomb Circle, according to Gilford police and the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal.

The New Hampshire Medical Examiner's Office ruled his cause of death smoke inhalation and the manner of death accidental.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office at 603-223-4289 or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov

