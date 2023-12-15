death investigation

Man hit and killed by pickup truck on I-95 in Maine

Matthew Galletta was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the pickup had minor injuries, Maine State Police said

By Asher Klein

POLICE SIREN GENERIC
NBC 4 New York

A man walking on Interstate 95 in August, Maine, was hit and killed by a pickup truck driving down the highway Friday morning, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear why the man, identified as Matthew Galletta, a 55-year-old from Manchester, Maine, was in the right lane of the highway when he was struck about 5:20 a.m. at mile marker 111. Maine State Police said Galletta's vehicle was parked on the side of the highway.

Galletta was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the pickup had minor injuries, according to police. They didn't share more information about the driver.

Police asked anyone who saw what happened to contact investigators at 207-624-7076 ext. 9.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Maine news

Weather Dec 12

Cooler air returns, snow overnight in northern New England

Maine Dec 12

Tractor-trailer full of beer catches fire on I-95 in northern Maine

crash investigation Dec 10

Teen dead, another injured in crash in Steuben, Maine

This article tagged under:

death investigationMainei-95Augustatruck crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us