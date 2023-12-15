Man hit and killed by pickup truck on I-95 in Maine

A man walking on Interstate 95 in August, Maine, was hit and killed by a pickup truck driving down the highway Friday morning, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear why the man, identified as Matthew Galletta, a 55-year-old from Manchester, Maine, was in the right lane of the highway when he was struck about 5:20 a.m. at mile marker 111. Maine State Police said Galletta's vehicle was parked on the side of the highway.

Galletta was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the pickup had minor injuries, according to police. They didn't share more information about the driver.

Police asked anyone who saw what happened to contact investigators at 207-624-7076 ext. 9.