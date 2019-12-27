New Murder Charge for Boyfriend in Woman’s Sept. Death in Tewksbury

A Massachusetts man is now accused of killing his girlfriend, whose body was found at a Tewksbury apartment complex in September, after previously being charged with assaulting her.

Eric Griffin, 40, of Tewksbury, was indicted Friday on charges of first-degree murder, strangulation and domestic assault and battery in the Sept. 15 death of his girlfriend, 39-year-old Jennifer Kalicki, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's office.

Griffin has also been indicted on domestic assault and battery and intimidation of a witness charges in connection with a previous assault on Kalicki in March, prosecutors said.

Kalicki's body was discovered at her apartment on Archstone Avenue, Tewksbury police said at the time. She was unresponsive in bed and had suffered "significant injuries consistent with a physical assault." She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Griffin, who lived with Kalicki, was arrested later that day and initially charged with assault and battery on a household or family member.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later ruled Kalicki's death was blunt force trauma and that she had suffered injuries to her body and neck.

"She had physical trauma to her face, to her neck and to her extremities," prosecutor Suzanne Wiseman said at Griffin's Sept. 16 arraignment in Lowell District Court. "The defendant had slammed her on the ground and the defendant had strangled her."

Griffin had pleaded not guilty to an initial charge of domestic assault and battery at his arraignment. He was found to be dangerous after a Sept. 20 hearing and was ordered held without bail.

Griffin will be arraigned on the new charges in Middlesex Superior Court on Jan. 7, 2020. It's unclear if he has an attorney.