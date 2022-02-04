Local

Man Killed, Wife and 2 Dogs Escape House Fire in Maine

The Rumford Fire Department received a call shortly before 4 a.m. for a house fire on Virgin Street

A man was killed but his wife and their two dogs escaped an early-morning house fire in Rumford, Maine, on Friday.

The Rumford Fire Department received a call shortly before 4 a.m. for a house fire on Virgin Street. The initial caller said there were two people in the home and one was unable to get out.

While they were working to extinguish the flames, firefighters found a man dead inside the home. He was later identified as 57-year-old Edward Vidito.

His wife and their two dogs were able to escape from the burning home.

Vidito's remains will be examined by the state medical examiner.

A team of investigators from the state fire marshal's office responded to the scene and is working to determine the cause of the blaze.

