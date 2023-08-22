Man left large rocks on rural road, damaging at least 11 cars, Kingston police say

A man who for months has been placing "incredibly dangerous" large rocks in the middle of a rural road in Kingston, Massachusetts, damaging at least 11 vehicles, was arrested Monday night after an officer staked out the road in the rain, police said.

Cameron Currier is accused of leaving rocks that weigh between 15 and 50 lbs. on Pembroke Street near Reed Street, where he lives. The 31-year-old was due in Plymouth District Court Tuesday morning to face 11 counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle, for each vehicle known to have been damaged on the road, and nine counts of attempting to commit malicious damage to a motor vehicle, for each time a rock was found without a corresponding damaged vehicle, police said.

"Investigators feared that someone may get seriously hurt or killed, whether it be striking a rock while operating a motorcycle or striking a rock, crossing the center line, and causing a head on collision," police said in a Facebook post.

Police believe more vehicles were damaged than the 11 that they know of, noting that they've found "significant gouges" on the street and in rocks, and asked people who paid for rock damage to their vehicle on the street out of pocket or through insurance to contact them at 781-585-0523 ext. 6662 to see if they can be paid back through the court case.

Investigators began looking into cars being damaged by rocks or boulders left on the road in February — they've been ripping out the vehicles' undercarriages and causing airbags to go off. Most of the incidents took place overnight and they happened sporadically, police said.

Detectives took over the investigation in June and decided to stake the scene out Monday night after other methods, like electronic surveillance, didn't pan out.

A detective in full camoflauge waited in the woods near Pembroke Street starting at 10 p.m., while it was heavily raining, and within two hours saw a vehicle stop, police said. Someone inside opened the tailgate and put a rock in the middle of the road, and then the vehicle drove onto Reed Street.

About 10 minutes later, investigators approached Currier on his porch, police said. He allegedly admitted driving the vehicle that the detective had seen stop on Pembroke Street but denied stopping there. After further discussion, Currier was arrested.

"The defendant’s residence is one of very view in the area that occupants would be able to hear the subsequent collisions and watch the emergency responses to the crashes caused by these malicious acts," police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Currier had an attorney who could speak to the charges.