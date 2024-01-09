Roxbury

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal 2021 Roxbury stabbing

Ricardo Garcia, 34, was beaten and stabbed to death in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Aug. 8, 2021

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in a deadly stabbing in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood in the summer of 2021 as jury selection for another suspect is underway.

Darrell Sanford, 29, was facing trial for a first-degree murder charge, but instead pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 34-year-old Ricardo Garcia. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, Sanford was one of three people who approached woman a near Pierson Street and Massachusetts Avenue on Aug. 8, 2021. The woman's boyfriend, Garcia, ran over to defend her. That's when Sanford and two others, identified as Dravon Robinson and Karron Brown, beat and stabbed Garcia to death, according to the prosecution.

Brown was convicted by a Suffolk County Jury of first-degree murder in the case in November 2023. Jury selection in the trial of Robinson, 39, is underway. Robinson is also charged with first-degree murder.

This article tagged under:

Roxbury
