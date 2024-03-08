ROCHESTER

Man shot and killed by police in Rochester, NH

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said a police shooting in Rochester, New Hampshire, left a man dead Friday

By Mike Pescaro

Police shot and killed a man Friday evening in Rochester, New Hampshire, authorities said.

The office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced that the police shooting occurred in a wooded area off Gooseberry Circle.

Details were limited, but authorities said a man was fatally wounded.

No officers were injured, according to Formella's office.

State prosecutors said there is no known public threat.

No further information was immediately available.

