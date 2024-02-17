Masked would-be robber caught scaling fire escape in North End, Boston police say

A man in a ski mask was arrested in Boston's North End on Saturday after being spotted climbing a fire escape Saturday morning, police said.

Officers spotted the man, dressed all in black, after receiving a report of a person climbing the fire escape near the intersection of Cooper and Lynn streets, Boston police said.

They told the man to climb down the fire escape, which he started to do, before heading back up to flee, according to police. The officers saw the man jump down on a different street and took him into custody after a foot chase.

The man was identified as Calvin Feeney, a 24-year-old from Douglas. He faces charges in Boston Municipal Court of attempted breaking and entering, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.