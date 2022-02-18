Local

Massachusetts

Massachusetts Power Outage Map: See Which Towns Are Without Power

Strong winds have caused over 20,000 power outages on Friday morning

By Marc Fortier

Eversource

Thousands of Massachusetts residents are without electricity Friday morning due to strong wind gusts that are knocking down trees and power lines across the region.

As of 6:30 a.m., about 23,000 customers were reporting power outages.

Residents are reminded to consider safety during outages. Those who use a generator should make sure to keep it as far away from the home as possible and away from air vents, windows and doors. Downed wires should be reported immediately to by calling 911, and outages can be reported to your utility company.

More on Friday's storm

power outages 2 hours ago

Outage Map: Thousands Without Power in Mass. Amid High Wind Warning

forecast 3 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Strong Winds, Scattered Outages Friday Morning

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettssnowFirst Alertpower outageswind
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us