Mother Arrested, Man Sought After 1-Year-Old Overdoses on Methadone, Police Say

A New Hampshire woman has been arrested after her 1-year-old child overdosed on methadone, police in Manchester said Thursday. Authorities are also looking for a man wanted in connection with the case.

Brianna Lavoie and Derrick Richards Lewis, both of Manchester, brought the child to a Massachusetts hospital in late July, telling police in Stoughton they noticed the child was lethargic at an Ikea store in that town. The child was airlifted to Boston Children's Hospital and tested positive for methadone, according to the Manchester Police Department, which learned of the incident on July 26.

Police did not give any details about the child's condition.

Investigators determined that the child had ingested the drug before going to Stoughton.

Lavoie, identified by Manchester Police as the child's mother, was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, reckless conduct and drug possession.

The Manchester Police Department is searching for Lewis, asking anyone with information to call 603-668-8711 or submit an anonymous tip at 603-624-4040.