New Details Released in Andover Murder-Suicide: Father Believed to Have Called 911

Investigators have revealed more details in the murder-suicide that left a family dead at their Andover, Massachusetts, home this month.

Andrew Robinson fatally shot his wife, Linda Robinson, and 12-year-old son, Sebastian, before turning the gun on himself inside the home on Porter Road early in the morning on Feb. 9.

Andrew Robinson is believed to have called 911 and fired gunshots while the call was ongoing, the Essex County District Attorney's Office and Andover police said Wednesday as part of the summary of their investigation's findings.

Other findings included:

Andrew Robinson was depressed and had trouble sleeping. He'd sought help from professionals for physical and mental health problems, and had been given prescriptions for conditions — authorities didn't specify what conditions they were.

Andrew Robinson's gun had been legally purchased and properly registered, but his license expired on Feb. 1, 2022, over a year before the shooting.

Investigators believe Robinson shot his wife, then son. All three were found dead.

Officers arrived at the home on Porter Road about 3:18 a.m. and saw Linda Robinson, 55, on the floor through a rear window, according to Wednesday's update. They were called to the scene at 3:10 a.m., a minute after Robinson made the 911 call.

Shouting audible in the background of that call is believed to be the voice of Sebastian. Loud smashing is heard as well, which is believed to be the sound of gunshots, investigators said.

"While we can never know everything going on inside someone’s home or mind, we’re absolutely clear domestic violence can’t be tolerated for any reason, and that there’s a mental health crisis in our country," Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said in a statement. "Our office works daily to address each problem, and I urge those in need – and those who care about them – to reach out to us, the state government and outside groups for support. No one should feel alone as they cope with these problems."

Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe added in a statement, "Unfortunately, we will never have all the answers of why this horrendous incident occurred. However, some of the 'why' has been answered, and we hope it provides some closure for the extended family and everyone else affected."