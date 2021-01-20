NH Teen Who Shares Stutter With President Biden Joining Inaugural Celebration

A New Hampshire teenager was expected to address the nation on the night of President Joe Biden's inauguration as part of NBC's "Celebrating America" special.

Brayden Harrington, who has a stutter, met Biden on the campaign trail, and the 13-year-old says his life was forever changed.

Harrington first met the new president last February at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire. His dad told Biden about Harrington's stutter.

"He says that we are all part of the same club," he said.

Biden, who has been open about his struggles with stuttering, showed Harrington compassion and encouragement. He even spent time backstage telling him about how he handles the challenge.

"He told me to make these slash marks, that means, 'Take a breath,' and if there's a big word, just take a breath, highlight it," Harrington explained Wednesday.

A speech from Harrington also aired at the Democratic National Convention in August.

Wednesday night, he'll be part of the "Celebrating America" inauguration special on NBC.

He also has a new book coming out this summer.

It's been a whirlwind year for the teenager.

"I never imagined this," he said. "He made me more confident about my stutter."

And now, after Inauguration Day, Harrington is filled with hope, not only for his future, but for the future of our country.

"He wants to bring people together, and he has a big heart," Harrington said of Biden. "He truly does."