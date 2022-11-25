No Bail for 21-Year-Old Accused of Killing Man in Lowell Traffic Dispute

The 21-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a man during a possible traffic dispute last week in Lowell, Massachusetts, faced a judge Friday, one day after he was taken into custody.

Rafael Garcia-Rey was arrested Thursday by Lowell police, wanted in connection with the shooting that happened Nov. 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street. Authorities believe Garcia-Rey fatally shot 26-year-old Louis Odogwu Ganobi following a verbal altercation about a traffic dispute.

It's unclear why the situation escalated to violence but a witness' statement indicates it may have started with a vehicle blocking traffic on a dead-end street.

Court documents detail the account of the woman who was with Garcia-Rey that night. She told police she parked her vehicle in the middle of the street, which blocked traffic and prevented any vehicles from being able to exit the street. She said that an unknown man had approached her vehicle and began yelling at them.

The man then walked around the back of the car and approached them, she said, at which point Garcia-Rey got out of the car and argued with him.

According to the woman, the man asked Garcia-Rey, "what are you going to do?" And that's when she alleges Garcia-Rey shot him.

UPDATE: Mr. Garcia-Rey has been arrested, thank you to everyone for sharing. https://t.co/eE5pkqG4cN — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) November 25, 2022

UPDATE: Homicide suspect RAFAEL GARCIA-REY has been taken into custody. Thank you to all who read and shared the wanted poster. https://t.co/uNlZvkCcWl — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 25, 2022

Ganobi's family spoke with NBC10 Boston on Friday outside Lowell District Court and said they are devastated by this senseless shooting.

"My son is a very good boy. He grew into a pleasant man. He doesn’t look for anybody’s trouble," Stella Ganobi said. "He is so peaceful. He is so loving."

Stella Ganobi said her son Louis was headed to work last Tuesday evening when he was fatally shot just down the street from their home.

"Why? That is our question. Why did he do that?" Linus Ganobi asked. "What did my son said to him that just made him to shoot him?"

Stella Ganobi says she was planning a big celebration for her son's graduation from Middlesex Community College in the spring. She says he was studying criminal justice because he wanted to help people.

"Criminal justice," she remarked. "Look at that and now he needs justice."

"Everyday we think that he will still wake up, just working, everything, all his rooms and things are there so we see it everyday we can’t believe that he’s gone," Linus Ganobi added.

Garcia-Rey is being held without bail. He's due back in court Dec. 28. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.