Officials Searching for Suspects Accused of Leaving Dead Dog at Dedham Facility

Officials are seeking the public's help in identifying who may have left a deceased dog on the grounds of the Animal Rescue League's Dedham campus last fall.

A joint investigation has been announced by the Animal Rescue League of Boston's law enforcement department and Dedham Police, stemming from an incident in which a young Pitbull-type of dog was found dead on Oct. 25 by an employee at the facility.

The dog, a male, was determined to have suffered from malnutrition, investigators said.

Surveillance footage has shown that two days earlier, an SUV -- possibly a Nissan Rogue -- was seen on the property around 11:17 p.m., with two unidentified people leaving the dog on a walkway outside of the ARL campus before fleeing the scene.

A press conference has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday from the Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center.