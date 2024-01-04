New Hampshire

Person attacked with watermelon at NH Market Basket, police say

A person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck with a watermelon at a Market Basket in Tilton, New Hampshire, according to authorities

By Mike Pescaro and Marc Fortier

Giovanni Mereghetti/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A person was injured after being attacked with a watermelon Thursday evening at a New Hampshire supermarket, according to police.

Police in Tilton responded to the Market Basket on Market Street shortly after 6 p.m.

Details were limited, but police said a person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck with the melon.

No arrests have been made, police said, but the incident remains under investigation.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Market Basket for more information, but has not heard back.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us