Police investigation near Lynnfield Common

Video showed a tow truck driver hooking up the U-Haul to take it away. Details surrounding the investigation weren't immediately released

By Staff Reports

A police investigation in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, late Monday night involved a U-Haul truck.

Lynnfield police and Massachusetts State Police were seen on Summer Street, outside the town's police department.

NBC10 Boston reached out to state police but have yet to hear back.

