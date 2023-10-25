2 bodies found in search for Mass. men missing in Vermont

Two bodies have been found amid the search for two missing Massachusetts men in Vermont, police said Wednesday.

The bodies, found just under a mile apart in the woods near a road in Eden, Vermont, haven't been identified, Maj. Dan Trudeau, commander of the Vermont State Police Criminal Division, said at a news conference. Because they have yet to be formally identified, he couldn't say if the bodies were 21-year-olds Jahim Solomon, of Pittsfield, and Eric White, of Chicopee, who have been missing for 10 days.

The two people found dead close to Albany Road appeared to have died by homicide, Trudeau said, referring to challenges in the investigation, which involves a large number of people in northern Vermont.

"It's been complicated to get a true story or account for a number of the people that we've spoken to," he said.

But Trudeau said investigators were certain the incident was isolated.

Asked by a reporter if he was concerned that there have now been five unsolved killings this October in Vermont, Trudeau said yes.

"It's been an awfully busy October," he said at the Morristown news conference.

The identity of the people found dead, as well as the cause and manner of their deaths, was expected to be provided Thursday.

Vermont State Police have said they are concerned for the welfare of Solomon and White, who were last known to have been in the northern part of the Green Mountain state and disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

The agency was set to give an update on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Morristown Police Department.

Solomon and White were both separately reported missing by relatives on Oct. 15 to state police and the Stowe Police Department, police have said. Family members told investigators they had been traveling together, had not been in touch with their relatives for several days and couldn't be reached.

The families told police the two had been in the areas of Burlington, Lowell, Morrisville and Stowe.

Solomon is described as 5'6" tall, weighing 180 lbs. with a muscular build, blue/hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last reported to be wearing a gray sweatshirt, sweatpants and an orange camouflage baseball hat with the letters DBF.

White is described as 5'9" to 5'10" tall, weighing 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Solomon's or White's whereabouts was asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.