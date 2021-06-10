Local

Popular Maine Nightclub Reopening Friday

The three lighted dance floors and return of ’80s night at Bubba’s Sulky Lounge in Portland will represent a milestone of sorts

Facebook/Bubba's Sulky Lounge

As Maine’s coronavirus infections continue to dip, the club scene is starting to revive after a long dormancy.

The three lighted dance floors and return of ’80s night at Bubba’s Sulky Lounge in Portland will represent a milestone of sorts on Friday.

Long-time bartender Christine Arsenault said the phone is constantly ringing with people asking when Bubba’s will reopen.

“It’s time for people to start dancing again. The time is now. Don’t wait,” she said. “Who knows what will happen in six months.”

