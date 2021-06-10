Local

Maine

Maine Schools Told to Prepare for Full-Time, in-Person Fall

The state’s policy of requiring masks in schools has not changed, Maine's Department of Health and Human Services commissioner said

NBC Connecticut

The administration of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills told Maine’s school districts Wednesday that the state expects all schools to resume full-time, in-person learning in the fall.

The Maine Department of Education also told the school districts that physical distancing requirements will be relaxed next year. It also encouraged schools to participate in a free testing program designed to protect students who are not yet old enough to receive a coronavirus vaccine.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The state’s policy of requiring masks in schools has not changed, Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said Wednesday.

“School administrators and teachers have worked hard all year to protect their students from the virus, provide them with a good education, and meet many of their other needs,” Mills said. “With the progress we’ve made in vaccinating Maine people, we want to make sure that there are no barriers to getting our kids back into the classroom full-time.”

The Mills administration said it has also updated its guidance for summer school to eliminate distancing requirements for schools and programs that participate in the testing program.

The vast majority of Maine schools have been providing in-person instruction since the fall, the Maine Department of Education said in a statement. Transmission of coronavirus has been lower in schools than the statewide average, the department said.

More Maine News

Maine 17 hours ago

Mystery of What Stained People's Feet at Maine Beaches Solved (It's Gross)

Maine 5 hours ago

Maine Man Pleads Guilty to Tampering With Pizza Dough

This article tagged under:

Maineschoolsjanet millsin-person learningreopening Maine
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us