Access to natural psychedelics could soon be on the Massachusetts ballot

The debate over legalizing natural psychedelic drugs to treat illnesses such as anxiety, depression, and PTSD could soon be left up to voters.

The push to get it on the ballot came to Beacon Hill on Tuesday by a group of advocates who swear by the benefits.

“You go into these experiences to deal with what are the darkest parts of your life initially. Then it gets fun. But initially it’s dark and scary,” noted US Navy Veteran Emily Oneschuk.

Oneschuk spoke to reporters outside of the State House, accompanied by other supporters, sharing their experiences taking psychedelics to deal with health issues.

For Oneschuk, it was a battle against depression after her brother’s murder, something she carried with her through her training to become a Navy Seal.

In searching for effective therapy, she turned to the hallucinogens.

“Some people might be a little out there, but you go through this process and you come back to your life more excited to be there,” she noted.

The other half of the battle for Oneschuk was stigma and trying to convince others around her that these drugs can actually help.

“We really don’t know what are the potential harms,” warned Massachusetts General Hospital Psychiatrist Dr. Jerrold Rosenbaum.

Rosenbum testified before lawmakers about his research, agreeing with proponents about the benefits of psychedelics while also cautioning about the potential misuse of the drugs.

“Psychedelics are not something people can use casually at full doses,” he said. “They really require being in a safe place with support for most people.”

He recognized that there are parallels when compared to the push to legalize marijuana, but said psychoactive drugs need to be handled with more carefully.

“The psychedelics are used very intermittently, not continually the way marijuana can be. The effects are much more profound,” he said.

If the battle to legalize is any indication, it may take several attempts to add psychedelics to a ballot and a lot of education on the matter before voters approve it.