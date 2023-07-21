Reported stabbing at Park Street MBTA station in Downtown Boston

Local

One person was taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing at an MBTA station in Downtown Boston late Thursday night, according to the city's Emergency Medical Services.

Boston EMS said that it got a call for the reported stabbing around 11:30 p.m. at Park Street station.

First responders took one person to a local hospital.

There was a major police presence by the Boston Police Department around the subway stop, with areas taped off and investigators working on the case.

The incident is under investigation by MBTA Transit Police.

Additional details were not immediately available.

