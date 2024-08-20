Rhode Island

RI man accused of stabbing co-worker in the head with screwdriver

The Richard Gilbert was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen car

WJAR-TV

A man is accused of stabbing his co-worker in the head with a screwdriver Monday night in Rhode Island, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

A physical altercation started in Johnston and ended in a fight in Providence, reports WJAR.

Richard Gilbert, 57, is accused of showing up to work intoxicated, causing a disturbance and then stealing a company truck before taking off.

A co-worker followed him to Providence, according to police, who said Gilbert then attacked the co-worker with the screwdriver.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-threatening injuries, police said.

The 57-year-old Gilbert was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen car.

