Robbers threaten Watertown 7-Eleven clerk with gun, get away with cash and merchandise

By Matt Fortin

Police at a 7-Eleven in Watertown, Massachusetts, following a robbery on Oct. 16, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

Two robbers got away with cash and merchandise after threatening a cashier at a 7-Eleven store in Watertown, Massachusetts.

The Watertown Police Department said it got a call for a reported armed robbery on Mt. Auburn Street at around 3:15 a.m. Monday.

The two robbers allegedly threatened the clerk with a gun, but the weapon was never shown. Cash and merchandise were reportedly stolen.

An investigation was ongoing Monday.

