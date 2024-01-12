New England's third storm in just over a week will arrive overnight Friday into Saturday, and it's expected to bring more flooding.

This latest round is expected to be somewhat similar to Wednesday's storm, which caused localized, river and coastal flooding from intense rainfall and melting snow.

(See severe weather alerts and advisories in your area here.)

Tides will be running higher than on Wednesday, according to our forecast, and we're expecting major coastal flooding at the noontime high tide on Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

One to two inches of rain will fall, much of it overnight. But because there's much less snow on the ground, there will be less snowmelt, and therefore less urban flooding is expected than last week.

Wind gusts are expected to be less severe than on Wednesday as well.

Here are images from our First Alert weather model showing when the snow, rain and wind will move into New England starting early Saturday morning. Use it to see when to expect severe weather in your area.

NBC10 Boston Rain and snow moving into New England at midnight on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

NBC10 Boston Rain and snow across the Boston area on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

NBC10 Boston Rain and snow across the Boston area on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

NBC10 Boston Rain and snow across the Boston area on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

NBC10 Boston Rain and snow across the Boston area on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

NBC10 Boston Rain and snow across the Boston area on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

NBC10 Boston Rain and snow across the Boston area on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

NBC10 Boston Rain and snow across the Boston area on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

NBC10 Boston Rain and snow across the Boston area on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

NBC10 Boston Rain and snow across the Boston area on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

NBC10 Boston Rain and snow across the Boston area on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

NBC10 Boston Rain and snow across the Boston area on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

NBC10 Boston Rain and snow across the Boston area on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.