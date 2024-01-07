Snowfall totals: How much did we get, how much more should we expect?

Some areas of Massachusetts had already received up to 8 inches of snow as of early Sunday morning, and there's more to come.

The jackpot town for the state is Westfield, which had received 8.6 inches of snow as of 5:30 a.m.

Here's a look at snowfall totals across the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Massachusetts

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Westfield: 8.6"

Charlton: 8"

Pepperell: 8"

Haverhill: 8"

Fitchburg: 7.5"

Grafton: 7.2"

Methuen: 7"

West Springfield: 7"

Warren: 6.5"

Sturbridge: 6.5"

Chicopee: 6.1"

Templeton: 6"

Topsfield: 6"

Plainfield: 6"

Sutton: 5"

Leicester: 5"

Milton: 4.9"

Connecticut

Bristol: 6"

Simsbury: 6"