Boston, Salem among Mass. schools closing for snow day Tuesday

Boston Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday, a day ahead of an anticipated direct hit from a nor'easter for much of Massachusetts.

Salem Public Schools also announced a snow day for Tuesday. More snow days are likely to be announced as the storm approaches.

See the full list of school closings here — the list will update as more schools enter days off.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.