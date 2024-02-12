snow

Boston, Salem among Mass. schools closing for snow day Tuesday

By Asher Klein

Boston Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday, a day ahead of an anticipated direct hit from a nor'easter for much of Massachusetts.

Salem Public Schools also announced a snow day for Tuesday. More snow days are likely to be announced as the storm approaches.

