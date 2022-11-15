School Committee Meeting in Melrose Amid Teachers' Push for New Contract

The Melrose School Committee is set to meet Tuesday night, after teachers took to the streets Monday evening.

Teachers there have been working without a contract since June, and they want a new one. Starting Tuesday, they're putting the pressure on with a "work to rule" protest.

That basically means they will work their contractual hours, but not come in early and not stay late – as teachers so often do. It’s also a rolling protest, so it won’t be happening at every school every day.

Teachers are pushing for more planning time, better working conditions, and higher pay.

They rallied outside the city council meeting in Melrose Monday night, and plan to attend the school committee meeting Tuesday night.

Members of the Melrose Education Association said they’ve been negotiating since February and hope to avoid a strike, like what happened in Haverhill.

That’s why they’re trying to work this out now, before negotiations stall.

“There are quite a few outstanding issues, but really what it boils down to is fair compensation, to make sure our educators – both our teachers and our paraprofessionals are compensated adequately, fairly, comparable to surrounding districts," Melrose Education Association President Lisa Donovan said.

Late Friday night, officials said they would be open, but that buses would not be picking students up.

One fifth grade teacher said the whole ordeal has been frustrating.

“We’ve been negotiating for I think 137 days or more, we’ve been at least at the negotiation table for nine months and so the general consensus is we are frustrated," Jen O'Brien said.

The next negotiation session is schedule for Wednesday.

The mayor, superintendent and the school committee have not responded to a request for comment.