School committee to meet after latest violent incident at Brockton High School

Another violent incident at Brockton High School prompted renewed calls for safety after a staff member was injured while trying to break up a fight.

Apparent video of the fight showed two people brawling in a hallway. It wasn't immediately clear from the footage what prompted the fight. The staff member's attempts to break it up was vaguely seen in the clip before getting caught in the mess and ultimately getting injured.

The injured staff member, who wasn't identified, was evaluated by the school nurse and sent home.

This the latest in a string of violent incidents at the school, the largest high school in Massachusetts. At one point, school committee members requested the National Guard be placed in the halls.

However, last week, Gov. Maura Healey shot down that proposal. But she did say the state would provide a grant to pay for a public safety audit to ensure resources are in the right places.

"I'm just trying to get through the school day and people are just in the way, distracting me and doing stuff and acting crazy," said a student.

"My son is in there and I feel uncomfortable. My son is in there, there are a lot of issues with the school and it’s really bad," said a parent.

A student told NBC10 Boston Monday that fight wasn't the only fight of the day.

The school committee will be meeting Tuesday night, hoping to once again find a solution to the unsettling trend.